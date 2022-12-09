Winfield (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the 49ers.
Winfield and Mike Edwards (hamstring), the Buccaneers' two starting safeties, are both doubtful for Week 14. In their expected absences, Logan Ryan and Keanu Neal would likely both step into starting roles.
