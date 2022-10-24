Winfield (concussion) is unlikely to be available to play in the Buccaneers' Week 8 matchup with the Ravens on Thursday Night Football, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
Winfield exited Sunday's loss to the Panthers early after suffering a concussion and head coach Todd Bowles said Monday that the safety is unlikely to play in Week 8 while he progresses through league protocols. If he's unable to go against Baltimore, Nolan Turner and Keanu Neal would likely step into larger roles.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Antoine Winfield: Will not return•
-
Buccaneers' Antoine Winfield: Being evaluated for concussion•
-
Buccaneers' Antoine Winfield: Back-to-back games with sack•
-
Buccaneers' Antoine Winfield: Busy afternoon in win•
-
Buccaneers' Antoine Winfield: Records six tackles in Week 3•
-
Buccaneers' Antoine Winfield: Another productive showing Week 2•