Winfield is playing more in the slot and has been featured in several blitz packages thus far in training camp, Brianna Dix of the team's official site reports.

This is especially noteworthy considering Winfield was used in a more stationary role over his first two seasons and still came up with some solid counting stats. The 23-year-old already made the Pro Bowl a season ago after recording eight defensed passes, including two interceptions, two sacks, three fumble recoveries and two forced fumbles, and if he has more opportunities to accrue numbers in those categories due to a more versatile role, Winfield's already robust fantasy value would see another boost.