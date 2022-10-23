Winfield is out for the remainder of Sunday's contest with the Panthers after suffering a concussion, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

Winfield's absence will certainly be a blow to the Buccaneers secondary, which is already dealing with multiple injuries, including the loss of Anthony Chesley (hamstring) to an in-game injury as well. Winfield will need to work through concussion protocols before trying to return in Week 8 against the Ravens.