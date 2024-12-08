Winfield (knee) has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Raiders.
Winfield injured his knee in the first half of Sunday's game and will not return. Kaevon Merriweather will likely take over at free safety for the rest of the contest due to Winfield's injury.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Antoine Winfield: Questionable to return•
-
Buccaneers' Antoine Winfield: Gets to quarterback Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Antoine Winfield: Eight tackles in Week 10•
-
Buccaneers' Antoine Winfield: Leading tackler in loss•
-
Buccaneers' Antoine Winfield: Active Monday night•
-
Buccaneers' Antoine Winfield: Officially listed as questionable•