Winfield (foot) was a limited participant in Wednesday's walkthrough practice.

Winfield may have picked up the injury during the Bucs' Week 10 loss to the Patriots, when he logged one tackle and one pass defense while playing every single defensive snap. He'll have two more opportunities to practice in full and avoid an injury designation heading into Sunday's road game against the Bills.

