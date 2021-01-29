Brown (knee) missed another practice Friday, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
The Friday injury report lists Browns as 'doubtful', but that's merely the estimate of what his status would be if the Bucs had a game this Sunday. The week off before the Super Bowl gives Brown some extra time to recover from his knee injury, hoping to get back on the field after missing the NFC Championship Game.
