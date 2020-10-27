Brown (suspension) officially signed his one-year contract with the Buccaneers on Tuesday, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The seven-time Pro Bowler initially agreed in principle to a deal with Tampa Bay on Friday before player and team finalized the language of the contract over the last few days. Per Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, Brown's contract is worth $1 million in base salary and per-game roster bonuses, with an additional $1.5 million available in incentives. The wideout remains suspended by the NFL through Week 8, but if the league reinstates him, Brown is expected to make his Buccaneers debut Nov. 8 against the Saints.