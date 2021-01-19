Browns (knee) is considered day-to-day after undergoing an MRI, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The wideout avoided a serious injury, but he could still face a challenge to be ready in time for the NFC Championship Game on Sunday. Brown played only 40 percent of offensive snaps in a win over New Orleans in the divisional round, catching one of three targets for 10 yards. If Brown isn't available Sunday, the Bucs can install Tyler Johnson and/or Scotty Miller as the No. 3 receiver.

