Browns (knee) is considered day-to-day after undergoing an MRI, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The wideout avoided a serious injury, but he could still face a challenge to be ready in time for the NFC Championship Game on Sunday. Brown played only 40 percent of offensive snaps in a win over New Orleans in the divisional round, catching one of three targets for 10 yards. If Brown isn't available Sunday, the Bucs can install Tyler Johnson and/or Scotty Miller as the No. 3 receiver.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Antonio Brown: Getting MRI on knee•
-
Buccaneers' Antonio Brown: May be dealing with knee issue•
-
Buccaneers' Antonio Brown: Makes impact on two catches•
-
Buccaneers' Antonio Brown: Turns in vintage performance•
-
Buccaneers' Antonio Brown: Second TD in as many weeks•
-
Buccaneers' Antonio Brown: Finally scores as Buc•