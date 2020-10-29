Brown (suspension), whose first day at the Buccaneers facility was Wednesday, "looked fantastic" according to coach Bruce Arians, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

As a new arrival, Brown had to first produce negative COVID tests for five consecutive days to satisfy league COVID-19 protocols, making Wednesday the first day he was able to enter the facility. The veteran, who'll be eligible to play beginning in Week 9 against the Saints, also worked with the strength training staff, where Arians observed the receiver appeared to be in very good shape. Due to Brown still being in the midst of the final week of his eight-game suspension, he won't be able to join his teammates on the practice field until next Wednesday, the first official day of Week 9 prep. Brown could have a substantial role in that contest if Chris Godwin still isn't ready to return from the index finger surgery he had to undergo earlier this week.