Brown brought in five of seven targets for 93 yards and a touchdown in the Buccaneers' 31-27 win over the Falcons on Sunday.

Brown appeared to be on his way to another so-so outing until hauling in a beautifully thrown 46-yard touchdown pass from Tom Brady with 6:19 remaining, which would turn out to be the difference in the game. The former Pro Bowler checked in second in receptions and receiving yards to Mike Evans on the afternoon while tying both he and Rob Gronkowski for the team lead in targets. Brown still continues to be utilized in a short-area role more often than not -- his other four catches went for a relatively modest 47 yards -- but he'll carry plenty of upside into a Saturday afternoon matchup versus the vulnerable Lions secondary.