Brown (knee) didn't practice Thursday, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Coach Bruce Arians noted that Brown doesn't have to practice this week in order to play Sunday against the Packers and will be a game-time decision for the NFC Championship Game, which kicks off at 3:05 ET. With that in mind, Brown figures to be officially listed as questionable upon the release of the Buccaneers' Friday injury report.
