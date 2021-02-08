Brown (knee) secured five of six targets for 22 yards and a touchdown during the Buccaneers' 31-9 win over the Chiefs in Super Bowl LV on Sunday.

The veteran mid-season pickup was second in receptions to Rob Gronkowski on the night, and his one-yard touchdown grab just before halftime gave the Buccaneers a commanding 21-6 lead. Brown's signing, which was the subject of some skepticism when it unfolded, ultimately paid significant dividends. The 32-year-old finished his eight-game regular season with a 45-483-4 line, and he ended up with two scoring grabs overall in four postseason games. Brown will head into unrestricted free agency in March, and his potential 2021 destination will surely be a topic of heavy discussion this offseason.