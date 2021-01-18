Brown (knee) is undergoing an MRI to diagnose the nature and severity of his injury Monday, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

Brown appeared to tweak his knee during the second half of Sunday's NFC divisional-round win over the Saints, in which he hauled in one of three targets for 10 yards. The 32-year-old veteran had numerous stints on the sideline during the second half, but he was never officially ruled out for the game, which could bode well for his health. If his status does end up impacted for this weekend's NFC Championship Game at chilly Lambeau Field, Scotty Miller and Tyler Johnson will stand to inherit increased roles behind Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.