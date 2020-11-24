Brown caught eight of 13 targets for 57 yards in Monday night's 27-24 loss to the Rams.

Brown flashed some chemistry with quarterback Tom Brady by connecting on a couple difficult passes over the course of Monday's contest. While that relationship helped Brown lead the Bucs in receptions, targets and yards, teammates Chris Godwin and Mike Evans both scored touchdowns. Additionally, Brown had a critical deep ball brush off his fingertips during the second half. Despite leaving room for improvement, Brown still demonstrated his fast-evolving role in Tampa Bay's offense, as his catch and target tallies have grown in each of his three games for the team. The veteran will now aim for a true breakout in Week 12 versus the Chiefs.