Brown hauled in seven of eight targets for 69 yards and lost three yards on his sole rush in the Buccaneers' 46-23 win over the Panthers on Sunday.
Brown was exponentially more involved than during his Week 9 debut, pacing the Buccaneers in receptions while checking in second in targets. The veteran speedster and Tom Brady displayed excellent chemistry in their third career game together, lending credence to the notion the pair may just be scratching the surface. Brown will look to build on Sunday's encouraging effort in a Week 11 Monday night showdown against the Rams' tough secondary.
