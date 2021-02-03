Brown (knee) is expected to be limited at practice Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
That's a positive step toward Brown being available for the Super Bowl against Kansas City. How his knee responds in practice over the next few days should dictate whether the wideout heads into the weekend with an injury designation or cleared to suit up Sunday.
