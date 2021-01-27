Brown (knee) was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's estimated injury report.
As expected, Brown wouldn't have practiced if the Bucs had held a session, which likely will be his fate this week. Still, the team hopes the veteran wide receiver will get healthy enough to play in Super Bowl LV versus the Chiefs. If he's unable to, though, Scotty Miller and Tyler Johnson would be in line for additional targets behind starters Mike Evans (knee) and Chris Godwin (elbow).
More News
-
Buccaneers' Antonio Brown: Unlikely to practice this week•
-
Buccaneers' Antonio Brown: Should be ready for Super Bowl•
-
Buccaneers' Antonio Brown: Won't face Packers•
-
Buccaneers' Antonio Brown: Game-time decision•
-
Buccaneers' Antonio Brown: No practice activity Wednesday•
-
Buccaneers' Antonio Brown: Not seen at practice•