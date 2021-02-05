Brown (knee) is listed as questionable for the Super Bowl, despite being a full practice participant Thursday and Friday, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

It would be unusual for a player to miss a game -- especially this game -- after logging back-to-back full practices at the end of the week. Brown should return to action after missing the NFC Championship Game, though he won't necessarily be at 100 percent strength. The Chiefs and Bucs should release inactive lists around 5:00 ET, with Brown, TE Cameron Brate (back) and Chiefs WR Sammy Watkins (calf) being the three names to check in on.