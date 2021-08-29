Brown recorded four receptions on five targets for 42 yards in Saturday's preseason contest against the Texans.

Brown took part in three offensive series with the rest of the starters. Chris Godwin stole the show with three receptions for 84 yards and a touchdown, though Brown led the team in targets and receptions. Brown was used primarily around the line of scrimmage, but that could have been the product of a preseason game plan. He figures to be heavily involved in the team's Week 1 matchup against Dallas, though he will have to compete for targets with Mike Evans and Godwin.