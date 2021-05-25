Brown (knee) signed his one-year contract with the Buccaneers on Tuesday, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
The two sides agreed to this contract nearly a month ago, but Brown still needed to pass his physical before signing. The agreement has now been made official, suggesting Brown was able to pass his physical following arthroscopic knee surgery. He's expected to be recovered in 2-3 weeks.
