Brown secured one of three targets for 10 yards in the Buccaneers' 30-20 divisional-round win over the Saints on Sunday. Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports Brown appeared to be dealing with a knee injury in the second half.

The veteran speedster's sparse line is largely explained by his physical issues, which appeared to surface just before halftime. Brown was seen talking to Tom Brady walking off the field at halftime on the FOX broadcast about what was presumed to be the injury, and he spent large portions of the second half on the sideline. The coming days leading up to next Sunday's NFC Championship Game versus the Packers will naturally shed more light on Brown's chances of suiting up for that contest, but the Buccaneers' passing game could be in for a challenging day in the frigid weather at Lambeau Field.