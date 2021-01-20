The Buccaneers listed Brown (knee) as a non-participant on Wednesday's estimated practice report.
Head coach Bruce Arians labeled Brown as day-to-day after an MRI revealed no major damage to his knee, but the wideout will likely need to practice in some fashion to play in Sunday's NFC Championship Game in Green Bay. The Buccaneers have thus far been unwilling to make a prediction on Brown's status for that game, with Arians relaying to Jenna Laine of ESPN.com on Wednesday that "it's too early to tell" if the receiver will play. Added context on Brown's status will arrive no later than Thursday, when the Buccaneers complete their second practice of the week.
