Brown (knee) isn't practicing Thursday, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Coach Bruce Arians said Brown isn't likely to practice this week, though the Bucs expect him to be ready for the Super Bowl. A return to practice at some point next week would put Brown on track to suit up for the big game.
