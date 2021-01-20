Brown (knee) isn't participating in the media-access portion of Wednesday's practice, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
Brown injured his knee Sunday and had an MRI on Monday. The Bucs reportedly consider him day-to-day, hoping he'll be available for the NFC Championship Game in Green Bay on Sunday. It's possible the wideout could play without practicing, but it would still be nice to see some level of participation by the end of the week.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Antonio Brown: Deemed day-to-day•
-
Buccaneers' Antonio Brown: Getting MRI on knee•
-
Buccaneers' Antonio Brown: May be dealing with knee issue•
-
Buccaneers' Antonio Brown: Makes impact on two catches•
-
Buccaneers' Antonio Brown: Turns in vintage performance•
-
Buccaneers' Antonio Brown: Second TD in as many weeks•