Brown (knee) wasn't seen at the portion of Friday's practice open to the media, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
It appears to be the third straight day of no practice for the veteran wideout, which coach Bruce Arians indicated was the expectation for this week. A return to the field at some point next week would go a long way toward improving Brown's outlook for the Super Bowl.
