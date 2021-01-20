Brown (knee) was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's practice estimate.

An MRI on Brown's knee revealed no major damage and the wideout is considered day-to-day by coach Bruce Arians. Meanwhile, when Jenna Laine of ESPN.com asked Arians Wednesday about Brown's availability for Sunday's NFC Championship Game, he replied, "it's too early to tell." Added context on Brown's status will arrive no later than Thursday when the Buccaneers next take the practice field.

