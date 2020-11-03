The Buccaneers activated Brown from the reserve/suspension list Tuesday, making him eligible to play in Sunday's game against the Saints, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Brown will officially return to practice Wednesday after serving his eight-game suspension for violating the league's personal conduct policy. Coach Bruce Arians said Tuesday that he isn't sure how much Brown will play against the Saints, offering that a range of between 10 and 35 snaps is more reasonable than the 60-80 range. His usage may ultimately depend on whether Chris Godwin returns to action after undergoing surgery on his left index finger, but it appears Scotty Miller and Tyler Johnson should both have roles in Sunday's divisional tilt either way.