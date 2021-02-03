Brown (knee) was a limited practice participant Wednesday.
Despite being held out of practice entirely during the first week of Super Bowl LV prep, Brown was deemed to be "getting close" by coach Bruce Arians on Monday as the wide receiver worked through the knee injury that sidelined him in the NFC Championship Game. Brown's ability to get on the field Wednesday is a good sign he's trending in the right direction, but he has two more practices to navigate before the Bucs may give him a designation for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.
