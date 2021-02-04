Brown (knee) practiced fully Thursday.
After logging a limited practice Wednesday, Brown progressed to a full session Thursday. Per Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site, coach Bruce Arians noted that the wideout "looked good" in practice and that the team will be on the lookout Friday to see if the running Brown did Thursday resulted in any swelling in his knee. If not, Brown has a chance to approach Sunday's Super Bowl against Kansas City minus an injury designation.
