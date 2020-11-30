Brown brought in two of three targets for 11 yards in the Buccaneers' 27-24 loss to the Chiefs on Sunday. He also returned one punt for two yards.

Brown had given fantasy managers reason for optimism with his ascending numbers over the previous two games, but Sunday brought season-low figures across the board. The speedy veteran was regularly passed over in the passing game in favor of Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Rob Gronkowski, despite Tom Brady putting the ball up a robust 41 times. Brown will look to further acclimate to coach Bruce Arians' offense during the upcoming bye week before reemerging for a Week 14 battle against the Vikings.