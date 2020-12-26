Brown brought in four of six targets for 35 yards and a touchdown in the Buccaneers' 47-7 win over the Lions on Saturday.

While the veteran speedster didn't quite enjoy as prolific an afternoon as fellow wideouts Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, he was a part of Tom Brady's record-setting first half with an impressive 12-yard touchdown grab in very tight coverage late in the second quarter. After being kept out of the end zone in his first five games as a Buc, Brown has now notched scoring catches in back-to-back contests. He'll have one more chance to tune up for the postseason in a Week 17 divisional tilt versus the Falcons.