The Buccaneers expect Brown (knee) to be ready for the Super Bowl, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Brown was held out of practice all last week and ruled out for the NFC Championship Game. He'll now have two weeks to get healthy before the Bucs face the Chiefs in the Super Bowl, with Scotty Miller and Tyler Johnson the options to fill in at wide receiver if Brown can't play.
