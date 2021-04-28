Brown is signing a one-year, $3.1 million contract with the Buccaneers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Brown was unsigned for more than a month before deciding to re-up with the Bucs. He'll be 33 when the season begins, following a 2020 campaign with a 45/483/4 receiving line in eight games. Brown was productive for the Bucs in December, but a quiet postseason combined with the long history of off-field issues likely limited the number of teams that had interest in signing him. He'll again be the No. 3 receiver in Tampa, behind Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, while Scotty Miller and Tyler Johnson figure to compete for depth roles.
