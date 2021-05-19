Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians said that Brown was scheduled to undergo arthroscopic knee surgery Tuesday, and the wideout won't formally re-sign with Tampa Bay until he can pass a physical, Matt Matera of ThePewterReport.com reports. "Hopefully we'll have a scope on Tuesday, [Brown is] getting his knee cleaned out, and everything will work out fine," Arians said. "It's just a matter of a physical."

Brown's knee injury prevented him from playing in the Buccaneers' win over the Packers in the NFC Championship Game, but he was back in action two weeks later for the Super Bowl, finishing the victory with five receptions for 22 yards and a touchdown. Despite Brown's problematic track record off the field in recent years, Arians noted that the receiver was a model citizen during his time in Tampa Bay last season. Arians doesn't seem concerned about Brown eventually putting pen to a paper on a one-year deal, assuming the 32-year-old's knee scope goes according to plan.