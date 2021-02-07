Brown (knee) is listed as active for Sunday's Super Bowl LV versus the Chiefs, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

A knee injury sidelined Brown for the NFC Championship Game, but with three weeks to rest up since his last game action in the divisional round at New Orleans he'll be out there for Tom Brady. Brown had one of his worst statistical performances of the season against Kansas City back in Week 12 -- two catches for 11 yards on three targets -- so he'll look to be more involved in a receiving corps led by Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.