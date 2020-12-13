Brown brought in all five targets for 49 yards in the Buccaneers' 26-14 win over the Vikings on Sunday.

Brown tied Mike Evans for the team lead in targets while setting the pace in receptions on a day when there were only 23 total targets to go around. The veteran multi-time Pro Bowler has delivered only modest production in what has mostly been a short-area role thus far in Tampa Bay, posting a 25-217-0 line on 34 targets through five games. Brown does continue to draw plenty of Brady's attention, however, giving him a fighting chance at generating better numbers in a favorable Week 15 matchup against the vulnerable Falcons secondary.