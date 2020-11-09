Brown (suspension) had three receptions (five targets) for 31 yards in Sunday's 38-3 loss to New Orleans.

Brown made his long-awaited return to pro football after getting himself exiled from the NFL and serving an eight-game suspension upon his reinstatement due to off-the-field issues. The 32-year-old didn't appear to lose a step during the extended layoff, running his signature option routes with crispness. While the stat line wasn't anything to write home about, the polarizing wideout was able to beat his free safety assignment deep for what would have been a long gain or potentially a touchdown had Tom Brady not underthrown the ball for an interception. This game was one to forget altogether for the Buccaneers, but there were glimpses of potential between Brown and Brady. Fantasy managers should tempter their expectations for the star's return, as he is no longer the clear top receiving option like he was during his days in Pittsburgh. However, operating as the slot man for a historically-talented receiving corps will certainly produce some useful stat lines.