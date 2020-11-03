Coach Bruce Arians isn't sure how much Brown (suspension) can expect to be on the field Sunday against the Saints, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports. "It could be 10 plays, it could be 35 plays," Arians said Tuesday.

Brown has completed his eight-game suspension for violations of the personal conduct policy, but until he's removed from the reserve/suspended list, he won't officially be a part of the Buccaneers' active roster. Still, the move is slated to happen in the near future so Brown can get on the practice field Wednesday. Considering Arians noted 10 or 35 snaps and not something in the range of 60-80, Brown seemingly will be eased into the offense, even with Chris Godwin potentially missing a second game in a row this weekend due to a broken left index finger.