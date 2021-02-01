Coach Bruce Arians said Monday that Brown (knee) is "getting close" and has been able to get some work in on the side.

Brown didn't practice at all last week and was estimated as 'doubtful' on Friday's injury report, but he appears to have made some progress over the weekend. Arians said "we'll see how sore he is" when asked about Brown's chances of returning in time to face the Chiefs on Sunday. A return to practice this week could be mandatory in order for Brown to suit up for the Super Bowl.