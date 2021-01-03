Brown secured 11 of 14 targets for 138 yards and two touchdowns in the Buccaneers' 44-27 win over the Falcons on Sunday.

Flashing the type of speed and sure hands that made him one of the NFL's elite pass catchers for multiple seasons in Pittsburgh, Brown put together season highs across the board while pacing the Buccaneers in receptions, receiving yardage and targets. Brown's two scores, his third and fourth over the last three contests, came from 25 and 30 yards out in the second and fourth quarter, respectively. With Mike Evans set to undergo an MRI on the knee he injured in the first quarter as per Jenna Laine of ESPN.com, Brown's potential role in a first-round playoff game against either the Giants or Washington next weekend should become a lot clearer early in the week.