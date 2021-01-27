Coach Bruce Arians doesn't expect Brown (knee) to practice this week, NFL.com reports.
The Bucs still plan on Brown returning for the Super Bowl, after he missed the NFC Championship Game. It sounds like he'll try to get back on the practice field next week, potentially dropping Scotty Miller back to the No. 4 receiver role.
