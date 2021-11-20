Brown (ankle) has been ruled out ahead of Monday's contest against the Buccaneers, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

Coach Bruce Arians confirmed the veteran wide receiver would miss his fourth straight game after injuring his ankle all the way back in mid October. Arians hinted a "number" of players would be listed as game-time decisions entering Monday's contest which could be in reference to Chris Godwin (foot) and also possibly Scotty Miller (toe) who could be in line to be activated off injured reserve. Regardless, expect a heavy dose of Mike Evans in a game which figures to high scoring.