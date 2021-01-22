Brown (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's NFC Championship Game at Green Bay, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

Coach Bruce Arians indicated Thursday that the veteran wideout was expected to be a game-time decision, but he hadn't progress as the team hoped when evaluated Friday morning, per Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. Brown won't travel with the team, and the Buccaneers will need to advance to the Super Bowl for him to have a chance of seeing the field again this season. Scotty Miller and Tyler Johnson should see increased opportunities for the Buccaneers against the Packers.