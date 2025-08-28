Grief (undisclosed) reverted to the Buccaneers' injured reserve list Wednesday, according to the NFL's official transaction log.

The linebacker was waived/injured by the team one day earlier, per Scott Smith of the Bucs' official site. Grier will now need to reach an injury settlement with Tampa Bay to have a chance to play in 2025. The second-year pro suited up for seven regular-season games in 2024, making one tackle.