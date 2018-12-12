Auclair brought in his only target for 12 yards in the Buccaneers' 28-14 loss to the Saints on Sunday.

The reserve tight end continues to operate as a primary backup to Cameron Brate. Auclair's production is expected to remain minimal in his current role, with the one catch he's logged in two of the last three games representing his typical output as long as Brate is healthy in front of him.

