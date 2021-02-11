Auclair failed to bring in his only target over eight games during the 2020 regular season, logging 70 snaps overall from scrimmage and another 83 on special teams.

The fourth-year pro mostly toiled in anonymity again in 2020, arguably more so than in his first three seasons, when he at least got on the board with a minimum of one reception. Auclair's snap count on both offense and special teams were both career lows, and when he was in uniform, it was for his solid run-blocking and special teams play. The depth chart simply got to steep for Auclair to navigate this past season, as Rob Gronkowski and Cameron Brate proved capable of handling pass-catching duties at tight end almost exclusively. Auclair played 2020 on a one-year contract, and given his familiarity with the organization and system, it's certainly possible he's back for a fifth year in 2021.