The Buccaneers activated Auclair (calf) from injured reserve Saturday.
Auclair has practiced for two weeks and will return to the lineup for Monday's game versus the Giants. The 27-year-old tight end didn't play an offensive snap in the only game he suited up this year, and he'll likely stick to special teams upon return to the lineup since Rob Gronkowski, Cameron Brate and Tanner Hudson all have secured roles.
