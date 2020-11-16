Auclair logged a season-high 25 snaps from scrimmage but did not record any statistics in the Buccaneers' 46-23 win over the Panthers on Sunday.

Auclair also played an additional 14 snaps on special teams, making it a busy afternoon for the fourth-year tight end. The 27-year-old's above-average run blocking is likely to continue to guarantee him active status, but he's highly unlikely to see any targets as long as Rob Gronkowski and Cameron Brate remain healthy in front of him.