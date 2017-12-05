Auclair brought in his sole target for 11 yards in Sunday's 26-20 overtime loss to the Packers.

The 24-year-old Laval University (Canada) product was active for the fourth time this season, but his catch was the first of his career. Like fellow reserve tight end Alan Cross, Auclair saw action on on 14 snaps from scrimmage overall. He also logged an additional 14 on special teams, an area which still projects to be his primary source of action on the remaining weeks in which he's afforded active status.