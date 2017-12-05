Buccaneers' Antony Auclair: First career reception in loss
Auclair brought in his sole target for 11 yards in Sunday's 26-20 overtime loss to the Packers.
The 24-year-old Laval University (Canada) product was active for the fourth time this season, but his catch was the first of his career. Like fellow reserve tight end Alan Cross, Auclair saw action on on 14 snaps from scrimmage overall. He also logged an additional 14 on special teams, an area which still projects to be his primary source of action on the remaining weeks in which he's afforded active status.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Antony Auclair: Surprise active in Week 11•
-
Buccaneers' Antony Auclair: Inactive in Week 2•
-
Buccaneers' Antony Auclair: Makes initial 53-man roster•
-
Buccaneers' Antony Auclair: Notches one catch Thursday•
-
Buccaneers' Antony Auclair: Opens eyes in joint practice Monday•
-
Buccaneers' Antony Auclair: Impresses while running with second team•
-
Potential Gronkowski replacements
Rob Gronkowski has been suspended for Week 14, so what should his Fantasy owners do?
-
Count on Gordon, Smith, Lynch?
Heath Cummings looks into whether you can trust Alex Smith, Marshawn Lynch and Josh Gordon...
-
Early Week 14 Waiver Wire
Doug Martin has been a disappointment all season, and his injury may have opened up an opportunity...
-
Week 13 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Injury Report Update
The injury report for Week 13 is loaded with big names. Check out the latest updates before...
-
Week 13 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says you're probably going to want some Chargers in your lineup this week in...